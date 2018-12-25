SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Families across western Mass are celebrating Christmas and family traditions.
For those who don't have a place to go this holiday season, volunteers opened their hearts to the community.
Inside the High School of Commerce kitchen, volunteers worked liked elves to prepare food for families in need on Christmas morning.
"I feel that God has blessed me, and," volunteer Ivy McDonald. "My family so He wants me to give back to people so He wants me to give back to people who don't have."
With the help of Open Pantry, 360 boxes of food were packed and ready to be delivered for families in need., and over 250 meals were prepared for guests that were expected to dine in.
Year after year, volunteers take time out of their Christmas morning to enjoy this humbling opportunity.
"It's not all about the presents, because," continued McDonald. "Even if you have a family and have a job, you might not be able to give presents, but if you can give part of yourself, then, to me, that's the best Christmas of all."
One young volunteer tells Western Mass News his family has taught him to give back to those who need it most.
"If we were poor," stated fourth grader Shawn Jenkins. "We would want them to help us so we are just giving it back, because they don't have everything."
Each person that signed up for the community meal received a pork roast, vegetables, and all the fixings.
Those who volunteered were happy to give those in need a merry Christmas.
