SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A "Back The Blue" parade made their way through several towns Saturday afternoon.
The convoy started in Southampton at 10 a.m. in Conant Park, and made their way through Easthampton, Northampton, and ending in South Hadley.
The organizer, Brandon LaBranche, told Western Mass News the whole point is to show their support for police departments across western Mass.
"This isn't a counter protest or protest. It's just to show support for the police. You're going to get bad on both sides. There's good on both sides, so I'm not picking sides," he said. "It's not a political battle. It's just for the police so that they know some people care."
Because of coronavirus restrictions, everyone remained socially distant and showed their support from the safety of their cars.
