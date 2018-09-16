LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents and businesses, affected by Thursday's gas explosions in the eastern part of the state, got the green light to return home Sunday.
It comes the day we learned what officially caused these explosions.
For the first time since the incident, we also heard from the president of NiSource.
NiSource is Columbia Gas' parent company.
The NTSB arrived Friday morning in Lawrence, and even though their investigation could take up to two years to complete, preliminary information is showing that explosions were caused by gas flowing at a significantly higher pressure than normal.
"Thank you for the opportunity to express my sincere sorrow for what's happened here in this community," stated NiSource President & CEO Joe Hamrock.
Addressing the media on Sunday, NiSource President and CEO Joe Hamrock is speaking out days after explosions caused dozens of homes to catch on fire in the eastern of the state.
"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation and the tragedy," continued Hamrock.
Residents began returning to their home Sunday, and officials are encouraging those affected to be vigilant and note all of their damages and expenses associated with these explosions.
Governor Charlie Baker says residents will need those records when filing claims against Columbia Gas.
"We still have a very long way to go, but," said Gov. Baker. "We're very happy that people are able to return to their homes this morning."
The NTSB will consider to remain in those affected communities for up to another ten days.
Hamrock says that NiSource and Columbia Gas are fully cooperating in the investigation and remain committed to transparency and collaboration.
"We all express our sincere regret, and," added Hamrock. "Commitment to restoring lives in the Merrimack Valley in the days and weeks ahead."
The NTSB says their investigation is crucial, because they want to make sure a similar incident doesn't happen again.
Officials want to remind residents that if you ever smell gas in your home, you should immediately leave and call 911.
