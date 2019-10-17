ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People across the state are picking up the pieces after a powerful storm swept through the area, leaving thousands in the dark.
The National Grid says there were more than 107,000 customers without power after the storm.
We went to Orange, one of the harder hit areas, to check out the damage there.
The National Grid says there are still 821 without power.
"When I was sleeping, I was just fine. Then, I just heard this loud bang," Orange resident Christopher Leonard tells us.
A startling wake up call for people in Orange like Christopher Leonard.
"I went to bed. Woke up from a sound sleep about 2:00 in the morning. Huge bang. I made sure I came down and made sure everything was okay. There was no power on. Heard a second bang and came out to see all the devastation. It was kind of scary," explained Leonard.
Thursday morning’s storm brought gusts of wind up to 80 miles per hour, leaving a path of destruction across western Mass.
Trees had toppled over in the city of Springfield.
Farther north in Goshen, the ground was littered with leaves and branches.
Back in Orange, Leonard says he could hear the destruction as the storm hit.
"The first one, it almost sounded like a bomb. It was just a big bang and the second one had more of a crash to it, going probably through my windshield or the house," continued Leonard.
Not only did this massive tree in his front yard came crashing down, pulling down power lines, but a tree limb plummeted through his garage.
"It is hooked on the inside too. There is a log there. so it is pinned in their pretty good," stated Leonard.
Photos he shared show that his car was completely covered in tree branches.
He says it took a while to clear everything off, only to find his windshield shattered.
"I have windshield insurance. Other than that, the car has some dings on it, but everything should be fixable," said Leonard.
Leonard says he thinks his power will be out for some time.
"We are eating out of the fridge, what we can, because it is all going to go bad soon. We are going to be looking into getting a generator pretty soon," says Leonard.
With a huge tree on the front lawn and a tree branch piercing the garage, Leonard says it will take some time to clean up.
"The garage. I don't even know where to begin with that. That big tree, depending on whether or not we can get tractors in here or not, probably a good couple of days to a week," added Leonard.
The National Grid says some customers may not have power until Saturday.
They say, because the wind is still strong, they can not send crew members up in bucket trucks.
