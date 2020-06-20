CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People from all over western Mass. gathered to remember Officer Angela Santiago of the Chicopee Police Department.
She passed away in an off-duty motorcycle accident this past Tuesday in Connecticut.
People took part in a memorial ride earlier this afternoon with cars and motorcycles waving flags met at Chicopee High School. They rode to the police station where a memorial has been growing for late Officer Angela Santiago.
Santiago was a school resource officer and role model in the local high school community.
Santiago’s family told western mass news that the love they have received from the community during this time has been touching.
"The community support has been overwhelmingly beautiful, Angela is a very special person, and as you can see she made a big impact on everyone’s life. She’ll be greatly missed, but as you see everyone here is just honoring her memory and we’re just so happy for all the support from the community and the outstretching of love for our family," said Santiago's aunt Carmen Mercado.
Santiago was off-duty and traveling in the left lane of I-91 southbound when she lost control of her motorcycle.
Residents told Western Mass News she had a huge impact on the Chicopee community.
The funeral services are tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Grise Funeral Home in Chicopee.
