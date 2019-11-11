CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman is speaking to only Western Mass News with a desperate plea tonight.
She said last week a window in her family's garage was smashed and a dirt bike they were selling was stolen.
This is a picture of the dirt bike Bernadine Lewis said was taken from her garage the night of November 4th.
Any person would be angry and frustrated if something like this was stolen from them.
But this case is different because the dirt bike belonged to the Lewis' son, David who died last November.
"I'm hoping that we can get this bike back and it's still in the shape that it was in," Bernadine said.
In September, Bernadine Lewis posted photos of this 2011 blue and white Yamaha WR-250 in multiple Facebook groups hoping to sell it for a good cause.
At the end of October, they found a potential buyer who communicated with Bernadine under the username "Bikelife."
The lewis' decided to invite them over on Sunday, November 3rd to look at the dirt bike.
"He let me know when they got on the highway, they were coming from Westfield, and when he told me they were on the highway that's when I gave him the address. As soon as I came to him the address all contact ceased. I found out later what he had done was blocked me or taken down the site immediately upon getting the address. They never showed up and I just had a feeling. I just had a feeling after I gave them the address they were going to come and steal the bike," Bernadine said.
On Tuesday, November 5th the bike was gone.
"We've never had a problem. I figured it up and we've sold six different things with people coming to the house because they were all big items, and we've never had a problem. So I didn't even think about it this time until after I gave him the address and they never showed up," Bernadine said.
November 19th marks one year since David passed away.
The Lewis' were going to use the money they got from selling the bike to start a scholarship fund in David's name.
"If David was still alive I would say, 'oh well David your bike's gone, there's really not much we can do...Hopefully, they can find it.' but it belongs to my deceased son and we wanted to use those proceeds to honor his memory and that's why it's so upsetting," Bernadine explained.
Chicopee police are actively investigating this case.
