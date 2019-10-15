SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight residents and business owners in Springfield's South End are meeting to express their concerns and frustrations about a methadone clinic in their neighborhood.
This meeting is something that’s been called by Mayor Sarno and it is their third attempt to try and meet with officials from the company.
The company that the city and residents are frustrated with is Habit OPCO Methadone Clinic located on East Columbus Avenue.
Earlier today Western Mass News spoke with Leo Florian of the South End Citizens Council and he said that residents and businesses are frustrated that this is the third methadone clinic to open near Mill Street.
He said that since Habit OPCO opened, many people in the area have complained about the number of needles being found in the bathrooms of businesses and parking lots.
Florian said that they’ve been trying to get the company to listen to their concerns and frustrations, but every time they’ve held a meeting, no one from the company shows up.
They’re hoping that that’s not the case this evening.
This meeting is set to begin at 6:15 p.m. and several people are slated to be on hand including the mayor, police commissioner, director of public health and residents and businesses.
Western Mass News is working hard to get answers from the clinic on how they plan to address the concerns in the neighborhood and have that for you later tonight at 10 on FOX6.
