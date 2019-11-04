SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After three attempts to meet, tonight frustrated residents and businesses in Springfield's South End are getting what they’ve been asking for.
Many in that community are upset with a methadone clinic and will be discussing their concerns directly with the company.
That meeting will be taking place inside the South End Citizens Council on Main Street in just a matter of minutes.
Tonight's meeting coming after multiple previous attempts.
Let’s remind you why residents are so angry.
A methadone clinic, Habit OPCO opened here in the South End on East Columbus Avenue.
Leo Florian, President of the Citizens Council, argues the clinic is the third of its kind here and feels the neighborhood is already doing enough to help those who need the services.
Since they’ve moved in, Florian said that the patients have harmed the quality of life in the neighborhood.
That includes needles being found in business parking lots and bathrooms, and neighborhoods.
Springfield Police have stepped up their patrols, and the clinic agreed to hire a police detail.
But was it enough and will the company take further action following the complaints of those living and working here?
Western Mass News will get those answers and bring it to you later tonight on ABC40 at 11 p.m.
