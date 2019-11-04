SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After three attempts to meet, tonight frustrated residents and businesses in Springfield's South End are getting what they’ve been asking for.
Many in that community are upset with a methadone clinic and will be discussing their concerns directly with the company.
That meeting took place inside the South End Citizens Council on Main Street.
The meeting grew tense at times but many said it was a long-overdue opportunity to vent their frustrations.
Let’s remind you why residents are so angry.
A methadone clinic, Habit OPCO opened here in the South End on East Columbus Avenue.
Leo Florian, President of the Citizens Council, argues the clinic is the third of its kind here and feels the neighborhood is already doing enough to help those who need the services.
“The facility opens, then all of a sudden all I get here are complaints," Florian explained.
Since they’ve moved in, Florian said that the patients have harmed the quality of life in the neighborhood.
That includes needles being found in business parking lots and bathrooms, and neighborhoods.
Many residents, like Rosemary Morin, expressed their complaints to representatives from Habit OPCO.
“I’m not here to argue whether we need it, god knows we need methadone, we need help there’s no question," Morin said.
Morin has lived on Mill Street since the '80s and said despite the need, the issues associated with this clinic are new.
“We have two other ones, this is the third one, we have not seen the issues with the other two that we’re seeing now. We haven’t seen the people hanging out, we’re not seeing the drugs, we’re not seeing the needles and stuff. I’ve been here long enough to say I’ve seen it all, and this is a whole different animal," Morin said.
The audience, including resident Alicia Zoeller, expressed their frustration over how the clinic was approved to move into its location in the first place.
“I can tell you that since you’ve opened there are people laying at the insertion of mill and locust, people laying on sidewalks of tree belts right outside of your facility, people laying at the ATM," Zoeller said.
Residents' frustration was towards how the clinic was approved to move into its location in the first place.
Western Mass News learned it was approved by the state’s Department of Public Health.
The company’s regional vice president told the audience that they didn’t hide the fact they were moving in.
However, Building Commissioner, Steve Desilets told them neither they, the mayor’s office or the Springfield's Health Department was notified.
“Don’t tell everybody you genuinely notified the city because that’s bull," Desilets said.
Springfield Police have stepped up their patrols, and the clinic agreed to hire a police detail.
It is worth noting that no one from the Department of Public Health attended that meeting to elaborate on why Habit OPCO was approved to move in.
The company told those in attendance that they looked forward to taking the feedback provided tonight to figure out a strategy moving forward.
But when Western Mass News asked the regional vice president if he would be willing to do an on-camera interview to discuss more specifics, he said no comment.
Western Mass News will get those answers and bring it to you later tonight on FOX6 at 10 p.m and on ABC40 at 11 p.m.
