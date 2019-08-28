SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Still recovering from damage left behind following Hurricane Maria in 2017, Puerto Ricans across the island weren't taking any chances when it came to the potential of getting hit by Hurricane Dorian.
Hurricane Maria was a traumatizing experience for hundreds of thousands of people.
Luckily, Hurricane Dorian was a near-miss, but one man we spoke with says he'd rather be safe than sorry.
Speaking with us by phone, Jason Claudio lives in Gurabo, which is in the central-eastern region of Puerto Rico.
He spent Wednesday preparing for any impact Hurricane Dorian may have.
"Putting boards on the windows, securing vehicles, and all those things that we have to prep for when the winds start picking up," Claudio tells us.
He tells Western Mass News that many on the island were nervous of the storm's winds and rains.
He says that's because many are still using blue tarps that were provided to them by the government.
"Those blue linings, even though they're very resistant, they are made for those type of winds. People obviously are trying to protect what is mostly the biggest items," stated Claudio.
While many were taking steps to protect their homes, others were rushing to do your typical hurricane preparations, such as stocking up.
"There's a lot of people that are scared. Maria was very fresh in their minds and, like, gas is a big issue. People are flocking to the gas station to get gas. I remember Maria. People had to do twelve-hour lines just to get $15-20 of gas to keep their generators running," explained Claudio.
With the worst of the storm passed, Claudio says they would much rather be safe than sorry when it comes to preparing for future hurricanes.
"It's not a Maria. It is a storm. Everything is good so far, but, for those people that have family here in Puerto Rico, know they're going to be taken care of. The agencies are doing their very best to make that happen," added Claudio.
The New North Citizens Council is helping out anyone with family in Puerto Rico to check on the status of their loved ones by working with FEMA to get answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.