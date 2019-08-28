SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Puerto Rico are bracing for Hurricane Dorian as the storm is expected to pass near the island sometime Wednesday night.
As of 2 p.m. today, Dorian has moved from a tropical storm to a category one hurricane.
Currently, it is over the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to brush by the northeast corner of Puerto Rico tonight, bringing with it torrential rains, flash flooding, and tropical storm force wind gusts.
We spoke with Jason Claudio, who lives on the island. He detailed what he is seeing right now.
"It pretty much effects me because I live in the eastern part of Puerto Rico, so I'll be feeling it when it comes in, Right now, we are preparing, putting boards on windows and vehicles...all the things we have to prep for when winds pick up," Claudio explained.
Claudio went on to say that many of his friends and family are still picking up the pieces from the devastation that Hurricane Maria brought just two years ago.
According to current forecasts, Dorian is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane and take aim at the Bahamas and Florida later this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.