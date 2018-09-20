Residents at one apartment complex in Springfield are frustrated because their gas has been shut-off for days.
The property manager is telling them that it could even take weeks until the problem is fixed.
Silkya Ramos is one of dozens of residents at The Maples Apartments in Springfield. She told Western Mass News that since last week, all of the residents have not had gas in their units because of an on-going gas leak at the building.
"We have here, people that are sick, people that are in hospital beds, people that are in dialysis, people that are diabetic, that need special needs, special foods that they need to cook. This has been going on for over a week and like I say, it's not fair to a lot of people here," Ramos explained.
Mark Ellis has lived at the building for ten years and said that the issue is really beginning to take a toll on people.
"They say they're fixing the problem, but every day is the same thing," Ellis added.
In an attempt to help residents, the property manager is encouraging them to buy hot plates and they are told that they will be reimbursed for their purchase.
"A lot of people need to cook their meals and we just don't have it. We can't use our ovens, we can't use our stoves. The only thing you can cook on is a hot plate," Ellis explained.
Every day, crews from the city have been inspecting the units, trying to find the source of the leak and until it's found, all of the residents will remain without gas.
The property manager told us off-camera that it could be anywhere from five minutes to 15 days until the problem is fixed.
"I'm getting back surgery tomorrow. My husband has to take care of me, my husband has to take care of me and everything. What am I going to do? You understand...these are the problems that are going on here," Ramos said.
The property manager told us that it's ultimately the city's call about when the gas will be turned on.
In the meantime, she said that it will remain off because they don't want a repeat of what happened in the Merrimack Valley.
Western Mass News tried reaching out to the Springfield's code enforcement unit to learn more about this ongoing situation, but we have not yet heard back.
