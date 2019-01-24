SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Housing Authority residents are speaking out about what they call unsafe conditions in their building.
They claim the elevators regularly break down, posing a safety risk for many disabled people who live there.
18 Saab Court is not the kind of building that can afford a broken elevator, let alone two.
Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Willie Green and George Cooley found that out the hard way when they tried to take the elevator with another friend, who is also disabled.
"He realized we wasn't going anywhere, so we checked on that and when the elevator did move, it went down to the basement when we had punched it going up," Green said.
Sent down to the basement, the group found the doors wouldn't open and they were trapped for an hour and a half until the fire department could rescue them.
"They had to lift us out of our wheelchairs and stand us, let somebody hold us, until they could take our wheelchairs out and put us in the wheelchair," Green added.
According to the Springfield Fire Department's report, they had to force the elevator open "doing damage to the elevator door."
However, in that time, the building's other elevator malfunctioned.
"We're stuck in the basement. We had no means of getting upstairs to our apartment, so we were there until I guess they sent a technician for the elevator about 4:30 p.m. Saturday," Green noted.
Cooley told Western Mass News that while the emergency was happening, other issues with the elevator exacerbated the situation.
"The displays on the inside don't tell you what floor you're on, so the fire department's asking us what floor were on, but we can't tell them because there's no display," Cooley added.
The Springfield Housing Authority told Western Mass News that while help was summoned right away, "elevator repair is a specialized field, in which state regulations require us to secure outside vendors, so the process is not always instantaneous."
Green said, "Not to have a proper way to get a round and in and out and your building is really sad."
The men said that these problems happen regularly and that their options are either to stay at home or risk the stairs.
"About every two flights, I have to sit down, catch my breath. It's a lot of climbing. I haven't climbed stairs in years," Cooley explained.
Green added, "I always thought when you got older you get to live out the rest of your life in peace, but I don't see that now. I don't see none of that now."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.