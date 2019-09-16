WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday was the day 4 of the Big E. The fair kicking off its first full week of the fair.
The Big E is officially underway and while some guests just return to the fair every year, others return to the same parking area year after year.
Donna Vandal lets fair-goers park on her front lawn along with many others who live near the Big E grounds.
She has been doing this for the last 25 years and now that she's retired she can take advantage of the day by allowing 25 cars to park at a time.
"We have a lot of repeat customers, just in our little area here we try to keep prices at a minimum, we charge 5 dollars during the week and 10 on the weekend, we never go higher because that's not what the fair is about," Vandal said.
Residents near the fairgrounds told Western Mass News they enjoy seeing the familiar faces every year.
"I offer behind my house I can park maybe like 10-12 cars, I don't like to jam anyone in and I do very well. It's so nice to see mom and dad and their families, it's a wonderful thing," Vandal explained.
Vandal said she looks forward to seeing her customers who have become friends over the years and gets to watch families' little ones grow up and she said her customers always think of her.
"People are so thoughtful. Residents I spoke to today tell us that this upcoming weekend is one of the busiest that they'll see for the remainder of the Big E," Vandal said.
