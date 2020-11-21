LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As cases continue to climb across the state, Longmeadow residents were able to get free masks on Saturday.
The town held a drive-thru event Saturday afternoon in the Longmeadow High School parking lot. Officials told Western Mass News they want to encourage mask-wearing ahead of the holiday season.
"We are providing masks today to residents, to reinforce mask-wearing and safe practices in COVID-19, especially leading up to the holidays," explained Town Manager Lynn Simmons. "Where we're hoping people take the precautions seriously, gather in small groups or with their households. We thought giving away free masks would reinforce those practices."
Anyone who went had to stay in their cars and stay socially distanced.
Longmeadow officials said they brought more than 4,000 masks for the event.
