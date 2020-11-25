WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are concerns for Comcast customers as they're learning about a new data limit going into effect next year which may increase their monthly bills.
One mayor in western Massachusetts is preparing to fight it.
“I think it's absolutely ridiculous because when you’re paying for a bill, you want to know what you’re paying, so I don’t like any secret costs,” said Ruth Caney of East Longmeadow.
Caney told Western Mass News that Comcast should not have a data limit for its customers.
However, Comcast has announced starting next April, customers could be charged $10 a month for using more than 1.2 terabytes of data - up to an extra $100 per billing period.
A spokesperson for Comcast told Western Mass News this data threshold is only for superusers and that 95 percent of customers will not be impacted by this.
They also told us that 1.2 terabytes per month is equivalent to:
- 3,500 of video conferencing
- 1,200 hours of distance learning
- 500 hours of HD content
Caney said her and her daughter rely on the internet for things like watching movies on Disney+.
"So I have an online business, my daughter does online school,” Caney explained.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt posted on Facebook on Wednesday that they’re investigating this recent announcement from Comcast. He told us they’re looking into alternative options.
“We’ve been working with local internet providers to see if we can do something like Westfield did and Chicopee is doing and offer municipal WiFi to our residents,” Reichelt explained.
Reichelt told Western Mass News they’re also looking into digging into how this applies to West Springfield and see if they can work something out where westside is not impacted.
“If there is no way around those things, I think we can definitely get a coalition together to take this higher, beyond West Springfield into the state or federal government to see what we can do because the last thing we want to do is go down this path of capping people’s consumption,” Reichelt noted.
If it does become a bigger issue in the northeast, Congressman Richard Neal said federal agencies could tackle the data limit.
“Well, I think that’s a federal regulatory issue and I think the FCC would have something to say about that,” Neal explained.
