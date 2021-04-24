SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shoot hoops not guns, that’s the message behind one community activist who got a group together to put up basketball hoops at Adams Park in Springfield on Thursday.
After the coronavirus pandemic shut down all close-contact sports, the city once again taking down the backboards and hoops discouraging ballers to play right now due to Springfield being in the red zone for COVID.
Western Mass News spoke to two men who are frustrated about this, and they're not the only ones. Western Mass News received other complaints about the hoops being taken down. Many telling us they want kids to have something to do as it starts to get warm out.
“With them taking our hoops down. We don’t have nothing for our kids in the neighborhood to do, and if you go to East Longmeadow, Agawam, all these other towns. They have their hoops up,” Springfield resident Derek Washington said.
Washington and Jamel Boulden, also of Springfield, are not happy after learning the city took down these hoops and backboards immediately after they and other Springfield community residents put them up on Thursday. They said they simply wanted to give the youth something to do.
“We are trying to do something positive. We trying to hold events and all that, and we can’t do that, because there’s no basketball hoops up. We can’t have no basketball tournaments for the kids,” Washington said.
Springfield city officials took down the hoops for COVID pre-cautions. But Boulden argued safety has always been a priority.
“They're out here with masks on. You can look at the footage. They’re out here playing with straight masks on doing everything they gotta do, but still exerting energy in a positive way,” Boulden said.
But community activist Jynai’ McDonald who organized the hoops to go back up is unsettled with the city's response.
She's calling on the city of Springfield to implement sanitation stations and COVID-19 signage, so youngsters can return to play.
Boulden agrees, he said it's significant these kids have some type of outlet like basketball.
“How are we going to shoot hoops and backboard with no guns but there’s no backboards or no hoops to shoot. How are we going to do these things and try to promote positive energy in the community,” Boulden said.
A viewer named John reached out to Western Mass News after seeing the first hoops story Western Mass News brought to you Thursday. He asked us this question, “I was wondering why some hoops were taken down and not others if there is a health risk. There is a basketball court on Pearl Street just west of Spring Street. It has been in use throughout the entire pandemic. My question is why is this allowed if it is high risk?”
So we went right to Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown to get answers. He said us the hoops on Pearl Street are not supposed to be there, but he's not against the community's efforts. He's even planning on taking this matter to the governor.
“I want to personally write a letter to the governor and asked him can he start loosening up some of our restrictions,” Brown said.
Now the community activist is not taking no for an answer. She said her plan is to keep the movement going until the basketball hoops can go up and kids can shoot hoops because they need this sort of outlet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.