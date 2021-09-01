WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the remnants of Ida make their way towards the northeast, residents and community leaders made preparations for the expected heavy rain.

Wilbraham town officials told us they’re hard at work clearing storm drains and culverts before the heavy rain moves in Wednesday night and one local business owner told us she is using last month’s flooding as a learning lesson to ensure she’s well prepared.

“Things are moving and grooving in the right direction and we’re not gonna let any water go ahead and dampen our inner glow,” said Mary Matthews, owner of Innerglow Skin Studio.

After basement flooding caused damage to the building in July and delayed her studio from opening, Matthews installed sump pumps hooked up to generators, sandbags, and more.

“We’ve done everything in our power to mitigate this water from coming into this building,” Matthews explained.

The Wilbraham Fire Department helped pump her basement, along with dozens of others, and Fire Chief Michael Andrews told Western Mass News they’re once again ready to help Wilbraham residents.

“We make sure that our pumps are ready to go and our generators are serviced and operational,” Andrews said.

They also met with other town officials to develop a game plan as they’ve done prior to tropical storms this summer.

“We had several meetings prior to and throughout the storm to make sure that we were answering all the needs effectively,” Andrews added.

We also took questions to Tonya Basch, the town engineer and DPW director in Wilbraham, about how her department is preparing.

“Get all the leaves and debris off of the catch basins,” Basch said.

They’ve teamed up with the Wilbraham Fire Department to speed up the response time and clear debris from culverts if possible.

“We actually put a machine in the fire department parking lot, so that if it starts to fill up and we get debris, the response time is quick,” Basch added.

With regards to flooded roadways, they will act quickly to block them off and clear them if the situation allows.

“If we can get in there, if there’s debris, we’ll use our equipment to pull it out,” Basch noted.

Andrews also told us he's not expecting high winds and, in turn, power outages to be an issue, which will help cleanup efforts. As he said, it’s one less issue they have to contend with.