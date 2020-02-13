CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Montgomery Street gas station earlier today.
Western Mass News has obtained exclusive surveillance footage of the robbery taking place around 11:30 Thursday morning.
The robbery happened at the Stop and Run and the investigation triggered a shelter in place at nearby schools.
That was lifted after a half hour.
Chicopee Police say this is still an active investigation.
In this surveillance video, you can see a man enter the Stop and Run convenience store on Montgomery Street in Chicopee.
In his hand appears to be a large gun.
From another angle, the suspect attempts to approach the counter, then turns and walks behind the counter and confronts employees behind the counter.
The suspect walks to the cash register and sloppily grabs handfuls of bills from the drawer.
The suspect turns and walks out, dropping a large scattering of dollar bills like confetti.
He hesitates for a moment, but leaves them and flees, the ordeal over in thirty seconds.
Chicopee Police say this is an active investigation as their cars and K9 units arrived on the scene.
"I looked out the window and I noticed, I heard some commotion and there was a state trooper and another K9 officer with a rifle and they were going up the street into the woods," Chicopee resident Patrick McAnulty tells us.
Patrick McAnulty lives nearby.
He tells Western Mass News there was an overwhelming police presence in the mostly residential neighborhood.
"I see tons of state trooper cars, you know, Chicopee Police cars. I go upstairs, look in my window. They’re all down the street and I’m like, 'Oh boy'," explained McAnulty.
McAnulty, who's originally from Philadelphia, says incidents like this make him fear for his family's safety.
"I got away from the crime and now my goal is to get away from the crime again. Sometimes, around here, there is a few loose ends," added McAnulty.
Again, police say this is an active investigation.
