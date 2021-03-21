LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Maple Road is closed for a utility pole fire in Longmeadow.
According to Longmeadow Police, Maple Road is closed in the area of Wildwood Glen Sunday morning. Traffic is being detoured and police ask you seek an alternate route.
Longmeadow Police and Fire Departments along with Eversource crews are on scene.
According to Longmeadow Police, residents can expect power to be out in the area until 4 to 6 p.m.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom
