SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Illegal dirt bikes aren’t the only things on wheels causing problems on the streets of western Massachusetts.
A viewer sent us several photos of kids on bicycles, riding recklessly in groups through downtown Springfield traffic. We brought them to Springfield Police to see what's being done to stop this.
We received the following photo from a viewer, who preferred to remain anonymous.
In their email to Western Mass News, they stated, in part:
"Attached is a photo of about 15 teenagers on their bicycles riding down Main Street surrounding my car and others, not letting us pass. They purposely take up the road to cause trouble and weave in and out. When others around me honked, they turned to me and shouted, (profanities). A Springfield patrol car did drive by on the opposite side of the street and did nothing while they were in the middle of the road. I don't understand why they are allowed to do so."
Neither does Springfield resident Alicia Atkins, who spoke to us about this problem.
“I think it’s very dangerous ‘cause they not really paying attention to what they’re doing. They’re riding back wheels, they’re riding all over the road, and somebody’s going to get hurt,” Atkins said.
That photo was taken on Main Street, between the intersections of Boland Way and Bridge Street, right across from Tower Square. That meant the bikers were weaving in and out of busy downtown Springfield traffic.
That’s not all. In this next photo, the bikers are running a red light.
We went to the Springfield Police Department to ask them what’s being done to address this issue.
“With these kids, most of them are juveniles, so unless something is very egregious, it’s not going to lead to an arrest, but they could get cited or their parents could get cited and the bikes cane be taken away if they’re not obeying the rules of the road,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Whether or not officers will apprehend these individuals depends solely on if it’s safe to do so.
“It depends on the seriousness of it. Our officers are not going to start pursuing a kid on a bike that’s already running red lights to run another red light to get hit,” Walsh added.
However, now that the weather is getting nicer, extra patrols will be added to curb the behavior.
“We will have some strategic details with the bicycles to kind of stop them at different intersections if they’re doing that, but on a daily basis, the goal is to not have anyone hurt and there’s more likely than not a chance if an officer starts pursuing someone that something not great is going to happen,” Walsh explained.
