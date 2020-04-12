BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The stay-at-home advisory is forcing many families to stay indoors and cancel Easter traditions.
This year, that means new traditions are forming and community members are coming together more than even to celebrate the holiday.
Many children woke up to find the Easter Bunny still delivered and, thankfully, was not quarantined.
“I think some were worried the Easter Bunny wasn’t going to come, but hopefully this event helped that, that’s not the case,” said Erica Rose, organizer of a townwide Easter egg hunt.
In Belchertown, the community stepped up to make sure all the children in their town got to see some Easter magic by creating the event Belchertown Easter Egg Hunt 2020 -- social distancing style.
Organizers Erica Rose and Trista Hevey told Western Mass News over FaceTime that through a Facebook group, more than 100 families signed up to be a part of this egg hunt.
“So we posted the event on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, by Tuesday evening, I think we had like 35 houses, and by yesterday we had 120,” Rose said.
Rose and Hevey provided printable Easter eggs as well as created a Google Doc showed participants where they could stop.
“It could be as simple as an egg on their mailbox that was colored by the children, or it could’ve been an all-out Easter egg hunt with eggs all over their yard,” Rose said.
Each stop provided something a little different.
“It has been great to see the joy in the children’s faces, like some of the houses had activities, too, like for example at our house, we found pictures on Pinterest where you can lay on the pavement and look like the Easter Bunny holding a carrot. So we had a ton of people to stop by,” Rose said.
This was all while social distancing, of course.
“Really just trying to be safe and have fun so what we put to the community was we don’t want you getting out of your cars or congregating in big groups,” Rose said.
The organizers said this was the perfect way to get the kids out of the house, and it was also a great way to see some familiar faces.
“I think it’s been great to see traditions are continuing despite not having a traditional Easter for many of us, and to see a lot of the children in the communities get excited for Easter,” Rose said.
