CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hit and run incident captured on video in Chicopee has the community talking and is leading to concerns about the overall safety of the road.
The underpass here on Granby Road was the scene of a hit and run, this past weekend. Residents said there's been an increase in accidents and dangerous driving conditions along this stretch of road. We checked it out for ourselves.
“I looked at my cameras and saw a car come under the underpass and smash into my neighbor’s car,” Chicopee resident Shawn Caron said.
Caron captured this exclusive video on his security cameras Sunday morning just after 1 a.m. You can see a car rear-end his neighbor’s vehicle and speed off down the road.
“I have been doing mechanics for about 26 years, and the way the front of the car was exploded I can’t believe it was able to drive away,” Caron said.
He said it’s not the first time he’s seen a serious accident over this stretch of roadway.
“I watched another lady get in an accident over here, and she actually passed away from her injuries,” Caron said.
We reached out to the Chicopee Police Department to see for ourselves.
In 2020, there were 58 accidents on Granby Road. This year alone 49 accidents to date.
The damaged car belongs to Michael Marchand, which he said he bought less than two weeks ago, and it's not the first hit and run he's been involved in.
“This isn’t the first time it’s happened on the road, I’ve had sideswipes where my mirrors got taken off,” Marchand said.
Now he’s reconsidering his parking spot after the latest incident.
“We definitely have to think about or doing over here. I may not be able to park on the road anymore,” Marchand explained.
As for Caron, he says he’s determined to see a change calling for traffic cameras and turning over his security footage to Chicopee Police.
“It was my duty to provide this video that I have because this person left the scene, and they’re still a danger. It could still be a danger right now,” Caron said.
The Chicopee Police Department said the incident remains under investigation.
