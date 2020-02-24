HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local landmark in Holyoke is destroyed following a fire on Mount Tom.
Firefighters battled a blaze at the ski lodge Sunday night.
Though Mount Tom’s ski lodge operation had been closed for decades, long time skiers say they are devastated to see the building go up in flames.
Sunday’s fire was like rubbing salt in the wound of this already dilapidated building.
Grafitti and vandalism have already taken their toll since the lodge closed in the late 90s.
Those Western Mass News spoke with, such as Jim Kennedy, the co-owner of Competitive Edge said the fire Sunday night has ruined a piece of local history.
"The last time I saw it, it’s in total disrepair. Really sad to see based on the history of that area," Kennedy said.
Kennedy’s ski shop is close to Mount Tom and he said that while some ambitious skiers still tackle the trails, the lodge was shut down in the late 90s, after three decades of operation.
Other local skiers, like Bob Weiss, said they weren’t surprised to see the abandoned building go up in flames Sunday night.
"There’s been stuff happening there and people destroying things. It’s just like ok here we go again," Weiss explained.
Holyoke fire officials confirmed to Western Mass News they've responded to four fires at the Mount Tom Ski area since 2010.
They told us one firefighter was hurt in Sunday night’s blaze but said they've since been released from the hospital with minor injuries.
"A lot of good times, a lot of memories so you hate to see anything like that happen," Weiss said.
The graffiti-covered wreckage is a far cry from the lodge that’s honored with a homemade plaque in the Competitive Edge Ski and Bike shop.
Kennedy said he fears the memories of the ski lodge will now fade faster from local memory, something he couldn't have imagined as a child.
"Parents would drop you off in the afternoon and pick you up at the closing time and it was wonderful. We really didn’t...we really didn’t know what we had at the time. We just assumed it would be there forever,' Kennedy said.
Holyoke Fire officials said they had to fight the flames from outside, deeming the building too unsafe to go inside.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.