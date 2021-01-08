(WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re getting answers from the public on whether President Trump should be removed from office and specifically impeached.

Response has been pouring in since Western Mass News opened a poll about the future of president trump.

A large majority of people said in that poll that they think he should be removed from office.

When we went out to talk to residents, we found mixed reaction to calls for impeachment.

“I don’t think he should be impeached. He shouldn’t have been impeached the first time,” said David Klaus of Ludlow.

Debbie Reyor of Springfield added, “I think they should remove him as soon as possible.”

Local residents are divided on whether or not President Trump should be impeached for a second time following the rally that turned violent when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

House Democrats discussing swift action to impeach Trump Democrats are discussing Friday whether to move forward with the quick impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“…Because there is nothing to impeach him over. He didn't do anything… I think the election was stolen. I think the Georgia election was stolen,” Klaus noted.

Reyor said, “We're concerned that more of what happened this week could occur between now and the inauguration and we just want to see everybody be safe.”

Discussions on Capitol Hill about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office have now turned to impeachment.

Paul Collins, a legal studies and political science professor at UMass Amherst, told Western Mass News the two-part process could take some time.

“I believe the House has the time to impeach the president. I think that they could do so as early as next week. I do not believe the Senate would move the proceedings quickly enough in order to have a vote on conviction before President-elect Biden takes office,” Collins explained.

The timeline for the articles of impeachment to be presented is critical.

If President-elect Joe Biden were to take office when considered by the Senate, Collins said it's less about removing trump from office and more about preventing him from ever holding federal office again and he said that’s played out only one other time in history.

“This happened in 1876 with William Belknap, who is President Grant’s Secretary of War and Belknap resigned right before the House voted on his impeachment, but the House went ahead and impeached him and the Senate went ahead and held a trial,” Collins noted.

If President Trump were to be impeached, he would be the first president in history to be impeached twice.