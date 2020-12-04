(WGGB/WSHM) -- President-elect Joe Biden made headlines Thursday by announcing in a CNN interview that he will ask all Americans to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office, in an effort to combat COVID-19.

At the same time, two U.S. Senators with New England ties are calling for legislation to require states to implement mask mandates.

They discussed their bill with the president of the Association of Flight Attendants on Friday.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days,” Biden told CNN on Thursday.

Biden said if the American public wears masks for his first 100 days in office, combined with the rollout of vaccinations for COVID-19, the number of cases we're seeing in the U.S. will drop considerably.

However, will the public follow through?

Reaction from residents we caught up with were mixed.

"I just think that if you're six feet away from me, you don't need a mask,” said Paul Hedeen.

Alejandro Colon Morales added, “I take care of me, I take care of other people too."

As of Thursday, the United States reported more than 14 million cases, and more than 275,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

Citing CDC guidance, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey said Friday that facemasks will play a vital role in slowing those rising numbers.

"Facemasks are like seat belts in an automobile. They give you extra protection,” Markey explained.

However, Markey said consistency is lacking.

"Thirteen states across our country still do not have mask mandates in place and that's dangerous,” Markey noted.

According to Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, that danger impacts her industry when they land in one of those 13 states with airlines having different protocols in place.

"It puts flight attendants at risk then of them being the enforcers. We've had flight attendants who have been assaulted in confrontations like this…other people put at risk,” Nelson said.

Last week, Markey and Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced the ‘Encouraging Masks for All Act.’

It would incentivize states to pass mask regulation by adding $5 billion to the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund. That money would only be available to states with mask requirements.

The act also includes $75 million in grants for states with mask mandates.

The senators said the money could be used to encourage people to wear masks in public, provide masks to those who need them, and enforce mask mandates to protect public health.

"We need to enforce science and common sense with a mask mandate that says to people protect yourself and others, save lives, you’re own included,” Blumenthal noted.

Analysts said the bill will have a hard time getting through the Senate if it has a Republican majority. That will be decided next month with the two run-off races in Georgia determining who will have control of the chamber.