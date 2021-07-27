SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, don’t throw away your facemasks just yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that even fully vaccinated people should still wear masks indoors in certain situations. The move comes as cases of the delta variant surge across the country.

CDC officials said that while most of the virus transmission is happening in unvaccinated people, they said the delta variant is showing the ability to breakthrough in vaccinated people. They want fully vaccinated people to know that there is a possibility they could transmit the virus to an unvaccinated loved one.

To break down their new guidance, they said in areas with large amounts of virus transmission, vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings. This includes students, teachers, and visitors in schools regardless of community transmission level or vaccination status.

They said communities should also continue vaccination efforts in order to prevent the delta variant from mutating further to the point where it completely evades vaccines.

“This moment and most importantly, the associated illness suffering and death, could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky.

We spoke with people reacting to the idea of possibly having to wear masks again.

“In my workplace, we still wear a mask despite our entire staff being fully vaccinated because it makes people more comfortable, so heck, if it’s for safety’s sense, then I’d be all right with it,” said Elizabeth Gourde of Holyoke.

Vidavanh Pratt of Southwick added, “I feel like we’ve definitely relaxed on the rules a lot of, like cleaning and not wearing a mask and again with social distancing, so I think it’s super important that we just keep that up and not just for like ourselves, but for those who can’t get vaccinated yet.”