LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of homeowners have continued to clean up after a damaging storm struck many western Mass communities.
Strong damaging winds, rain, and lightning are to blame for the 60 downed trees in Longmeadow.
There was a tree that came right out of the ground at a home on Laurel Street and grazed the side of a home.
Western Mass News spoke to the homeowner, Brian O'Connor, who said he heard it all happen in a matter of seconds.
"I had just finished doing up yard work and I was sitting in the driveway and it was raining pretty bad so I went in and took a shower and while I was in the shower the floor shook seconds later my wife told me what happened she saw the whole thing," O'Connor explained.
The O'Connor said no one was injured but it was definitely a scary moment for the entire family.
But Longmeadow wasn't the only community hit by the severe weather in western mass.
Wendi Kelleher, a Springfield resident explained much of the damage she saw.
"More damage was caused here in Springfield last night between Locust Street and mill street where people use this sidewalk. You can see behind me the sidewalk is eroded and you can see pipes and rocks showing down below," Kelleher said.
One woman we spoke to told us she walks the route every day and thinks the storm caused some serious damage.
"This area seems to need a little more attention and the sidewalk has seemingly been eroding but the storm really did some damage and washed it away," Kelleher said.
We reached out to the Springfield DPW, but have not heard back yet about the sidewalk repairs.
Although the storm has passed the clean up has continued.
Many communities will still be clearing streets and properties for the next couple of days.
