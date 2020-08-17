HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Target in Holyoke was closed Monday after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
Target officials said the two employees tested positive this month, but they're closing the store today at the Health Inspector's request.
The thought of two Target employees testing positive for coronavirus in Holyoke doesn’t scare some.
“I just think they should take more precaution because a lot of people shop there,” said Jessica Lemere of Holyoke. “And it’s really going to interrupt a lot of people’s lives if it closes down. I don’t think people should stop going.”
Target representatives said they closed Monday for cleaning at the request of the health inspector.
The company also said they’re in communication with the two team members. They said the two employees are currently quarantining and following Health Department guidelines. Lemere said she is not afraid to shop at Target or the Holyoke Mall.
“I just don’t let it control me,” she said. “I just live my life and keep going as best as I can.”
But others are hesitant about shopping there.
“I’m a little nervous, racked, because I am pregnant,” Ebony Hall of Holyoke said. “So, it does make me a little nervous, but I mean, at the end of the day, if I stay precautious then I should be fine.”
Target officials said in a statement:
“We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time. After learning about positive cases, we also work quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store in accordance with CDC guidance, which is the recommendation of public health experts.”
Hall is questioning how many people within the mall could potentially have coronavirus after the Target employees contracted it.
“It kind of makes you think,” she said. “If there’s two employees in the whole Target at the Holyoke mall that have it, then it kind of makes you think like, you know, how many other people actually have it.”
Target also said they’ve notified all of its team members, and they’re going to give them masks, gloves, and thermometers.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Holyoke Board of Health for more information, but we have not yet heard back. As of right now, the Holyoke Target has not said when they will reopen.
