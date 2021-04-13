(WGGB/WSHM) -- People we spoke to tell us that they are staying far away from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but they still plan to get vaccinated.

“I do trust Pfizer and Moderna. I was a little hesitant on J&J in the first place,” said Alex Pimentel of Springfield.

Pimentel told Western Mass News which COVID-19 shot he’s leaning towards as he wasn’t planning on getting one dose J&J.

East Longmeadow resident Jon Torcia is looking at things on a grand scale.

“It’s worrisome to hear of the potential blood clotting going on with the vaccine, though I heard that it was only a handful of cases, so it definitely should be studied, but largely it's been still I think fairly safe,” Torcia added.

Dr. Andrew Artenstein, the chief physician executive at Baystate Health, told Western Mass News that there is not a significant reason to be hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Over 112 million doses have been put into people's arms and there’s been almost, in fact as far as I know, no reports of serious adverse events, anything like what you’re hearing about with those blood clots,” Artenstein explained.

Torcia said he will take all of this new information into consideration.

“I would take them seriously. It would probably make me pause getting the vaccine, just the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, just to know a little bit more information and I was already planning on probably just doing the Pfizer,” Torcia said.