SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- News making headlines around the world, six children's books, Dr. Seuss books, read by millions over the years will no longer be printed due to racist imagery.
That decision from the company preserves the author's legacy. Here in his hometown of Springfield, the reaction is mixed.
Western Mass News took a poll and found that more than 90 percent of people don't want to see these books fall out of print. Those we spoke with have strong opinions as well.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong" and “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families." Those books include: “McElligot’s Pool" “On Beyond Zebra!” “Scrambled Eggs Super!" “The Cat’s Quizzer” “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” “If I Ran the Zoo”
“Kind of silly, asinine if you ask me. I mean how sensitive are we gonna get to this kind of stuff?” Springfield resident Bob Cavicchioli asked.
Those who grew up with Dr. Seuss were surprised to learn six of the author’s books are no longer being printed.
The company that manages the Springfield native’s legacy, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, made the announcement Tuesday that the books contain racist and insensitive imagery.
On the late author's birthday and also Read Across America Day, reps with the company said in part quote, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.
Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to this decision. He said quote, "In the spirit of acceptance and friendship, I will respect Dr. Seuss Enterprises' request/decision based on what is perceived to be culturally insensitive depictions. “
But some residents feel letting the books fall out of print goes too far.
“It's not like he ridiculed any sort of race, creed, or gender,” Cavicchioli said.
“They don’t pull the Huckleberry Finn and Tom Sawyer,” Springfield resident Lowdean Boyce said.
Boyce, who was born and raised in Springfield, is no stranger to controversial books.
“Those had racist language, and I had to read those in school,” Boyce said.
She said the Dr. Seuss books should remain in print to start an important conversation about racism in America.
“You tell them the truth about our history, the truth about the American history,” Boyce said.
She said removing books from the shelves could obscure that truth.
“They try to cover it up or gloss over it,” Boyce explained.
