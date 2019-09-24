SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --We are continuing to follow breaking news about the latest EEE death in the state.
Health officials confirm the third person to die after contracting Eastern Equine Encephalitis in the state was a resident in Hampden county.
The identity of the person who died, and where he or she lived has not been made public.
But people Western Mass News spoke with around Hampden County today, such as Jerrey said its scary something like this is hitting so close to home.
"I used to fish but now with the mosquito thing going on I try to stay out of the woods," Jerrey said.
Jerrey like many other people in Hampden County is concerned about EEE.
A mosquito-transmitted virus that has killed three people in Massachusetts.
The most recent death confirmed in Hampden County.
"Now that it has killed a few people it is kinda scary," Jerrey said.
Deaths linked to EEE have now been reported in four states: Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Michigan.
Although the virus is rare, people like Trevor Dionne from Chicopee told Western Mass News they are on alert.
"I get nervous you know I have a child I have a daughter she is very young and children are more at risk of being exposed to diseased like that," Dionne said.
According to State Health Officials, EEE outbreaks such as this one occur in Massachusetts every 10 to 20 years last two or three years.
Dionne said the threat of the virus has made his family avoid outdoor activities.
"I am an avid outdoorsman I go on hikes and spend times at parks and things like that and take my daughter to the park so I feel like if it is going to be a really warm night or if it just rained something where the conditions are prime for mosquitoes to be outside more often then we will probably stay indoors and watch a movie," Dionne said.
The EEE virus is something health officials haven't seen in years.
The most recent outbreak in Massachusetts happened between 2010 and 2012 with 9 cases, four of those deadly.
Dionne said people in the area need to stay aware while outside.
"People need to probably stay focus on ah keeping their children and themselves out after dusk anytime there is moisture in the air probably take extra steps for being careful with what you’re doing," Dionne said.
Meanwhile, Jerrey said something more needs to be done.
"Well I think they better come up with something and start spraying do something," Jerrey said.
We checked in with some local school districts around Hampden County and did not find any that are changing outdoor activity plans at this time.
