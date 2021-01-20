SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a first in American politics: a woman has been inaugurated as vice president.
Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday.
People we spoke to today said Harris becoming vice president is the representation of years of both women and people of color working for more representation in government.
“It's now that we get to be at the forefront and be seen as the powerhouses that we are,” said Linda Matys O’Connell, former president of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts.
Harris takes her seat as the first female vice president of the United States on Wednesday.
According to Matys O’Connell, it’s a milestone that’s been in the making for the last century since women earned the right to vote.
“Women have been the ones who have been at the grassroots, making the difference, knocking on doors, sending out letters,” Matys O’Connell explained.
Now, the first and second people in the line of succession to the president are women - Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
“She brings us one rung closer to smashing that final layer of the glass ceiling,” Matys O’Connell added.
Another important milestone is that Harris is both the first black person and first person of south Asian descent to be vice president.
David Nebar of Springfield reflected on his shared heritage with the new vice president.
“She's part of Jamaican, Jamaica...and I'm Jamaican,” Nebar noted.
Nebar told Western Mass News that he believes her representation as a leader will go a long way in healing the country’s racial divide.
“We need more brown and black, as Mr. Biden, the president say, in the White House and all around for us to feel equal,” Nebar said.
Harris is also part of the sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. The Springfield chapter of that sorority put out a statement today on social media, congratulating her and celebrating her by wearing pink.
