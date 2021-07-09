AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – To many residents it feels like there have been more bears across Western Mass this summer.
“This particular bear I think has been here 3 times in the past month,” said Agawam resident Eileen Hain.
Viewers have reported multiple bear sightings and they seem to be getting up close and comfortable with humans.
Eileen Hain and Jim Mokrzycki from Agawam were amazed when they saw one bear making itself right at home in their backyard.
“Ya know he's sniffing the air and looking for anything that he can get and yesterday all it was, was on the railings so he climbed up on the railing and ate all the bird seed up and down, said Hain.
Jim Mokrzycki said, “They're not afraid of us at all, at least this one was not afraid I tried to "shoo" it away and it just looked at me and continued doing its thing!”
Eileen and Jimmy say this screen door was the only thing separating them from the bear.
Many are wondering, are the bears out more, or is it just us?
Animal control officer of Agawam, Allison Strong, says, it’s just us.
“We're home and with us being home over the last year our behavior has changed so were doing things like planting gardens, people are getting into hobbling chickens, and having berries in their yards and doing honey,” said Strong.
Strong says finding food this easy creates less of a reason for them to go searching in the wild. She advises to make your backyard as uninviting as possible.
“First and foremost, take those bird feeders down that is a huge attraction! But if you’re someone who likes to see birds, I recommend, I have bird baths in my yard, nesting boxes, nesting material, stuff like that. That will attract birds to your yard.”
She continued on to say, “If you are going to be somebody who has things like a compost pile, a garden or chickens, make sure its electric and another thing that works great is motion activated water sprinklers. The noise, along with getting sprayed by water will change that animals behavior so that they will avoid your space.”
If you do happen to find bears in your backyard here’s Strong’s advice.
“A lot of people like to go running or walking in the state park, I always recommend putting bells on your shoelaces, carry keys in your hand, if you're with someone, have a conversation, that way if an animal does see you coming, they will make way for you.”
