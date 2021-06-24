NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gas leak forced the evacuation of residents on Mansonic and Main Streets in Northampton Thursday morning.
Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress said that a third-party contractor hit a gas main on Masonic Street.
Two buildings were evacuated, but residents were now allowed back in their homes shortly before noon.
People inside some businesses on Main Street were asked to leave as well, but again all buildings are back up and running now.
Witnesses said crews were working in the parking lot in the back of this building when the incident happened.
Western Mass News has a crew on-scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
