LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been 3 days since the gas explosions took over homes in the Merrimack Valley.
Today Governor Charlie Baker delivered the news that residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover will be able to return home.
Sunday morning, Western Mass News was at the Arlington Middle School in Lawrence where about 200 people are staying.
Good news that they will be able to head back home ... and most are leaving with more than they came with.
Now, it's important to note the gas will not be back on in these homes. This will of course affect the way these residents will live their day to day lives as they try to get back in the swing of things.
Sadly, there's dozens of homes that are unlivable.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency recovery operations related to the Columbia Gas line incident that occurred on September 13th remain ongoing, and phase one of the process is nearly complete to turn off nearly 8,600 impacted meters, clear homes of gas and restore electricity.
"After three nights of being displaced from their homes, I want to whole heartedly thank the members of our police and fire departments who have worked non-stop, and our utility companies, who are from all over the country, who are making these impacted homes safe," Governor Charlie Baker said Sunday Morning.
Governor Baker announced moments ago a recovery resource center will open up right at the Arlington Middle School in Lawrence for those residents who were greatly impacted by the explosions.
He's also reminding those residents that when they return home ...to not turn on their gas.
