SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the haze caught many people by surprise.

What people saw was wildfire smoke coming from California and Canada, as far as 3,000 miles from here.

"Well, I wasn't really expecting it," Kevin Parker said.

"I was caught off guard," Springfield resident Mary Jane Eustace said.

"It's been weird," Springfield resident Isaac McArthur said.

The reaction many people had across western Mass. Monday when they saw what looked like big clouds of smoke and haze in the air. This is coming from intense wildfires in Canada and the West Coast. Some people found this alarming.

"I think it's a disturbing sign wildfires are strong enough that we can see their haze in Massachusetts. That's a bad sign of things to come," McArthur said.

McArthur braced walking in the haze when it died down a bit.

"I’ve walked in it the last hour or so, and it's been fine, and not earlier when it was stronger," McArthur said.

Other people had to make alternative plans. Eustace has a 90-year-old in her home. She was thinking about taking him to the Hartford jazz concert or the cruise night at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We had second thoughts. Is it safe to take out somebody who's vulnerable at 90-years-old into the smog?” Eustace said.

Eustace described what the haze looked like to her.

"It's like a fog, except it has a strange tint to it, and it doesn't move like fog," Eustace said.

A spokesperson from American Medical Response tells us they've seen an uptick in patients dealing with breathing problems.