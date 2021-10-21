SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The McKnight Community Development Corporation met Thursday night to discuss a proposal that would overhaul proposed the Highland Heritage Rail Trail.
One organizer tells Western Mass News they believe the rail trail as it is now would be unsafe.
They're asking for $25,000 to be set aside to plan for an extension of the trail segments to include right-of-way between the Rebecca Johnson School and Hickory Street, as well as the segment connecting the "McKnight" section to downtown.
"I'm thinking about the Norwottuck Trail in Amherst and Hadley that many families walk on and bicycle on because it goes places and does things. You can go shopping you can go do other things on it. The same thing is true here; I think almost any trail we have should have something that goes somewhere and does something and is safe for people," Springfield resident Charles Knight said.
They'd like to see more money set aside to extend segments of the trail, especially between the Rebecca Johnson School and Hickory Street and the segment connecting the "McKnight" section of Springfield to downtown.
