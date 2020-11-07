BELCHERTOWN/LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden has officially been announced on Saturday as the next president-elect after his victory in the 2020 presidential election.
Western Mass News spoke with people in the community about Joe Biden becoming the president-elect Saturday afternoon and how supporters of President Donald Trump are feeling about the projection.
Many people who voted for president-elect Joe Biden are feeling a sigh of relief after many days of waiting for a decision. But supporters of the president believe the election taken away from the incumbent president.
“Relieved, very relieved. I haven't been a fan of the current president for a long time," said Longmeadow resident Edward Sweeney.
Sweeney celebrated the president-elect’s win Saturday night by decorating his front lawn with a 'Biden/Harris' sign.
He told Western Mass News he didn’t like the current president before he was elected. But he also said he only supported Biden after Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the Democratic primary.
"In the primaries, I’m a Massachusetts man. I am an Elizabeth Warren guy, straight up," he explained. "But then when she wasn’t going to be the candidate she supported Biden, and so do I."
On the other side of the political aisle, a President Trump supporter told Western Mass News he wasn't happy Biden is now going to be the 46th Commander In Chief.
“We’re very upset. But we also trust that the Supreme Court is going to be making the right decisions," said Belchertown resident Fred Lowenthal.
Lowenthal told us he believes there has been voter fraud, and he thinks there should be a redo to the election altogether.
“Donald Trump currently should overturn the election absolutely, and I think that we should either have that or we should all do a mandatory revote," he added.
So far, the president on Saturday night did not plan to concede the election to Biden. But Biden, on the other hand, is already making plans for the weeks ahead.
