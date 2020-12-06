HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At least 12 people are displaced from their homes Sunday night after a part of an apartment building collapses in Holyoke. It incident occurred Sunday afternoon on West Street.
Western Mass News spoke to the residents who once lived in the building. They told us they have been complaining about the conditions for months, and according to them, the owner sat on it.
“The wall in the back has been coming away from the building for months now," explained Holyoke resident Tiffany LaBonte. "We’ve been telling the landlord, and today I come out my door, and the cops are telling me we all need to evacuate cause it's all going to fall.”
LaBonte told Western Mass News what she experienced Sunday night before a part of the apartment she lived in collapsed and said she tried to reach out to her landlord about the conditions.
“I have pictures from it progressing, and I sent them to the landlord numerous times, and I never got any response back," she added.
One of the property owners, Rebecca KC, near 112 West St., said she filed a complaint with the city back in October and also heard residents in that building complaining.
“I contacted them on October 13 to let them know because their tenants, like the tenants in their house, have been complaining," Rebecca explained.
Western Mass News reached out to Holyoke Building Commissioner Damian J. Cote, who told us officials were sent went out to inspect the property. They informed the owner of 112 West St. that no one could live there until there were repairs done to the apartment building.
"The owner was obligated to do the repairs before anyone could return to the building, and that was sent out in a service letter, an email, and followed up with a phone call," Cote explained.
The owner on Sunday provided hotel accommodations for the 12 displaced tenants. Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse confirmed to Western Mass News the building will be fenced off on Monday morning.
