HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The use of plastic straws in Bay state businesses could soon be by customer request only.
A new proposal at the state house would ban food service establishments, like coffee shops and restaurants, from providing them by default.
Lawmakers on the Environment Committee have endorsed the new bill, calling it better for the environment, but others are calling it a hardship for small businesses.
Reids Corner in Hampden is a popular spot for breakfast and lunch.
Served up alongside eggs and hash browns, plastic straws to go with that water or soda.
"I feel like a lot of people like to use a straw and those that don't, they usually let you know right away, 'No straw'. They're pretty particular," Jennifer Preston of Reids Corner tells us.
At Reids and everywhere else in the Bay state, straws may soon be by request only.
A proposed bill would not ban establishments from having them, but would prohibit handing them out to customers automatically.
POLL: Proposal to prohibit distributing single-use plastic straws
A proposal before state lawmakers would prohibit businesses from distributing single-use plastic straws unless a customer requests one. What do you think of the idea?
"I feel like there's good alternatives that don't really hurt the environment, like the metal and the paper," East Longmeadow resident Gaetano Parisi stated.
"I think it's good for the environment. I mean, like any other alternative would work," East Longmeadow resident Alex Falvo says.
We were hardpressed to find customers who were not in favor of the ban, like Ruth Haley of Hampden.
She tells Western Mass News it would force people to use alternatives.
"Once it happened, then you'd be prone to pick up one that's reusable and keep it in the car for yourself. It's not the end of the world, but it might help to save the world," stated Haley.
While many environmental groups agree and are pushing for the ban, the director of the National Federation of Independent Business's Massachusetts chapter says while some restaurants are able to implement a by-request system.
"It will be very difficult for many take-out and drive-through businesses not to hand out plastic straws with every beverage order. That customer service is important for small businesses and customers will be upset if they drive away realizing they failed to request a straw for their iced coffee or milkshake."
The restriction would not apply to reusable straws, including but not limited to paper, pasta, sugar cane, or bamboo.
The NFIB, however, says these alternatives are far more expensive and will lead to higher costs for small restaurants.
Back at Reids, Jennifer Haley doesn't think a ban would effect business.
"I like the idea of no straws, but most of our customers that like them or don't like them will usually tell you 'Skip the straw'. They don't need it," added Haley.
The bill now goes to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.