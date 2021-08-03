SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s word from the city of Springfield that masks will be mandatory for students, teachers, and staff when the school year begins later this month. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is also strongly recommending anyone in the city who is not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public and get the vaccine as soon as possible. All of this is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Sarno announced new COVID-19 restrictions in the city amid the spread of the delta variant.
“This isn't a law to be vaccinated, but they're treating it like that,” said Samuel Perez of Springfield.
David Parris of Springfield added, "If you care about the public and the people around you, you should get vaccinated."
There’s mixed reaction to Sarno strongly recommending those who are not vaccinated get vaccinated and, in the meantime, wear a mask when in public. At a press conference Tuesday morning, Sarno also addressed city employees.
“…And if you are not vaccinated, you must wear a mask. I will also move into if you don't move to get vaccinated that you're going to have to be tested frequently,” Sarno said.
The move is because COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Springfield and the increase is showing up in hospitalizations reported at Baystate Health as well.
“We have gone from four cases in the hospital about three weeks to 30 today, so clearly the fourth wave has hit Hampden County, western Mass.,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Keroack, who is the featured guest this week on Western Mass News: Getting Answers with Dave Madsen, said the guidance has changed as we learn more about the virus.
“Many of us felt that if we were vaccinated, we were kind of immune and we could go ahead without any worries. I was certainly among them, but delta has very much been a game-changer,” Keroack noted.
That game-changer is causing breakthrough cases with people fully vaccinated getting the delta variant. A couple of weeks ago, Western Mass News told you about an employee at Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill who contracted the delta variant after getting fully vaccinated. Owner Nadim Kashouh supports renewed calls for masking up, even with his staff fully vaccinated.
“I don't want to go back to shutting down or going back to 50 percent capacity or 25 percent. We were thrilled to be out of that time period. I would hate to see us going back. If masking right now will keep us out of that zone, I will gladly do it,” Kashouh explained.
Sarno said he is not afraid to crack down further on city employees to get the vaccine or other measures to stop the spread. For a full look at how much case numbers have gone up since the week of July 11, CLICK HERE.
