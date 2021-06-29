SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This extreme heat driving many not only to beaches and pools but inside their favorite restaurants.
Western Mass News caught up with the general manager of Max's Tavern, John Thomas.
He tells us this busy Tuesday night would've been even busier had they been able to utilize their outdoor dining.
But Thomas said it's just too hot outside and they only sat two parties outdoors before the rain moved through.
“There's not a whole lot of people sitting out there or want to sit out there during this weather,” Thomas explained.
Thomas added that his restaurant is also hiring for all shifts, including line cooks.
