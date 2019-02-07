SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at the Deberry School in Springfield walk to class together on Wednesdays.
Yesterday, they came across some disturbing and dangerous trash right on the sidewalks.
Today, some members of the community stepped up to help.
When Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman participated in the 'Walk to School' program with kids at the Deberry School on Wednesday, they told him about what they wanted to be when they grew up.
However, what they discovered along their walk was disturbing.
"While we were walking, they were pointing out what they were seeing - debris, litter, and a syringe," Lederman noted.
Lederman told Western Mass News that it was heartbreaking to see the kids point out that syringe. The students are told to walk on this road because it's safer, so he put the call out the community.
In only 24 hours, about two dozen people answered the call to clean up the streets in front of an elementary school.
With such a staggering response on Thursday, they made quick work of picking up trash, alcohol bottles, and clearing the sidewalks of leaves.
Armed with bags and rakes, the crew of people started to work and in the first few minutes, Western Mass News was there as a syringe was found right across from the school.
Springfield's Department of Public Health safely discarded the dangerous syring and the crew continued to clean.
"People really love our kids, they love our neighborhoods, and that is why we do we do. I think it's a really proud moment I think for all of us in the city of Springfield to see this response," principal Elizabeth Fazio.
The school couldn't be happier for the support.
"It is so heartwarming to have the community come out to support the students, so they are safe when they walk to school," Fazio noted.
Now when the students head out on Friday, they will have clear sidewalks and their parents will have sound minds knowing their kids will be safe.
