SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents at an apartment complex in Springfield are frustrated that they are still without gas, and there is still no timeline on when it will be restored.
Those residents took their concerns before the city council Monday night.
Residents at the apartment building on 303 Maple Street said they haven't had gas since September 12.
On Monday night, they told the city council that they’re not only tired of the inconvenience it is causing, but that its also raising several safety concerns, and they want the city’s help.
Dozens of residents took to the podium inside the city council chambers, including Milagros Morales.
“Considering the fact that we don’t know what’s causing the leak, of gas, these people’s lives are in danger," Morales said.
She said that several people inside the building are handicapped, and although the gas has been turned off, she fears what may happen if the source of the leak isn’t found.
“We’re in jeapoardy, you know, we’re not safe. Yes they say they turned it off, but if you don’t know where that leak is coming from, you’re putting the lives in danger," Morales continued.
Western Mass News has contacted Springfield city code enforcement several times the last few weeks, and have been told that inspections are still being done to try and find the source of the leak.
Korale Benetez has lived at the apartment for three years and says although tenants were told they would be reimbursed for buying hot plates, it’s not really an option for her.
“I have a son that has ADHD and Autism. She left me a letter to buy a hot plate, but I can’t use it because my kid is very active and i’m scared he’s going to touch it," Benetez said.
Yolanda Cancel has been helping the residents organize and push for changes to be made at the apartment complex.
“We’re trying to force management, the city, or even the landlord to actually care to say these people want to stay there. They want to live here, just fix up the place," said Cancel.
City Councilor Tim Ryan said that he suggests that the council move to have the city’s law department get involved to try and take the owner of the building to housing court that way the city can take receivership of the building.
There is still no estimate on when the gas will be restored.
