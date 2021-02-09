SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local public works crews and residents are staying busy in this latest winter blast.
It’s been pretty busy lately for DPW crews keeping the roads clear and for residents trying to keep their driveways from being slippery.
Luckily, a sand pile is available outside Smead Arena in Springfield for residents to grab and disperse over their property. It’s something Springfield resident Eddie Hosey took advantage of Tuesday morning.
“Coming out this morning, I noticed there was a lot of ice underneath the snow and I was slipping, so I said I better go get some sand because without that sand, there would have been some problems, so I’m glad to have it,” Hosey said.
The Springfield Department of Public Works is reminding everyone to move their cars off the streets. There is a citywide parking ban in place right now. City officials are out ticketing today so if you’re parked on the street, you might have to pay one, and you may be at risk to be towed.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News his team is monitoring the snowfall and getting ready to both plow and lay down sand as the snow piles up and they could be out there into the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.