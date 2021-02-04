NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Almost a year after the World Health Organization characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, many residents continue working from home. But experts said this could lead to mental and emotional exhaustion.
Western Mass News spoke to a resident who has found an alternative way to work remotely.
Julie Day, a business analyst and published author, is working from home in Northampton since March. She recently was house-sitting for a friend and was able to use his office as an alternative workspace.
She told Western Mass News the number of assignments she was able to complete was dramatically more than what she was getting done at home.
"I was like, 'I don't want to go back to just being in the house where I'm constantly negotiating animals on call.' There will be an animal here any moment. Teenagers, stopping by because they know I'm working, but, sort of, understand," Day explained.
This situation inspired her to search for a private office space in Northampton she could sublet.
"There's a little waiting room. No one else is using it. There's an office I go to, so I have space to walk around in, and no one else is around me. So it's quiet, and there are no dogs, no kids," she said.
Day told us while multitasking, multiple roles at home, she experienced brain fog. This fog makes it harder to get projects completed.
"You’re being the mom. You’re keeping an eye on when things are delivered. You’re noticing when things are going array, and you’re trying to write documents and focus on analyzing information," she noted.
Ruth Trujilo-Acosta, a supervisor at Home Behavioral Services with the Gandara Center, told Western Mass News many residents might be hitting a plateau after working from home for almost a year and added that it's important to take a break when possible.
"Even if it's only 10 minutes, you know, try to disconnect a little bit because there is mental exhaustion, but also emotional exhaustion that we need to deal with," she explained.
Day is currently leasing out her office space on a month-to-month basis.
"Which is what I need because things keep changing, but it allows me to go there whenever I want and do whatever work I want," she said.
