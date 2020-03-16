SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Though not always on the same page, tonight both Governor Charlie Baker and President Donald Trump are focused on containing the coronavirus from spreading.
Western Mass News spoke with residents across Western Mass on how they are taking precautions, with some of them, including Giselle Berrios, who are working through the spread of the virus.
"I had to prepare myself and wear gloves. And I have kids at home. So I have to watch myself also. It's been slow like I said and this whole situation has been crazy," Berrios said.
Berrios works at a beauty supply shop and like many people, she had to go to work today...and even though she's taking precautions, she said some people are taking things a bit too far.
"Honestly, I think it's over-hyped. Even if I'm saying, it like incorrect. Do you know what I mean? It's just over hype. With social media. No toilet paper anywhere. No hand sanitizer anywhere for what? This precaution. We were supposed to be clean our hands," Berrios explained.
Monday afternoon President Donald Trump suggested new precautionary measures.
"Avoid the gathering of groups of more than ten people. Avoid discretionary travel. Avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and public food courts," President Trump said.
Governor Charlie Baker in a press conference said he’s also looking to
ban gatherings of people, but larger groups are being limited to no more than 25.
It's part of the new normal that western Mass residents, including Beth Carballo, are still getting used to...
“I probably wouldn't go to any gatherings or any concerts or anything like. Just because you don't want to take the chance of someone being there might not even know they have the virus," Carballo said.
Carballo is a mom who has a daughter home due to school closures and luckily her sister is watching her daughter...but even so, Carballo understands the virus is impacting everyone.
"It's gotten out of hand very quickly, I feel. Schools closing, and businesses, restaurants. A lot of people are going to be hurt financially because of it," Carballo explained.
Now today President Trump said the virus may be around until August, but that does not mean all of these precautionary measures will be in place until then.
