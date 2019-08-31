SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local pond has been off-limits for swimming and fishing for most of the summer.
For most of the summer, Springfield's Loon Pond has been closed off to the public because of an unhealthy amount of trash that has been dumped both in and out of the water.
And after some residents became sick and tired of it when driving by and seeing the mess, they have now gone to work.
Springfield’s Brett Richards and his girlfriend helped initiate the vision to have Loon Pond cleaned up so that people can use the area again but said it would take more than just him to make this mission possible.
"We can't do this without volunteers like we can't do it together, we have to do it with a big group and that's how it gets done," Richards said.
And it was volunteers from all over who came to help out including City Councilor, Orlando Ramos who played a huge role in this project.
Ramos told Western Mass News it's projects like this that make a big difference in the community.
"For us in government, it's difficult to get the public to buy into certain issues. And so when I heard there was an effort, to clean up Loon Pond to get it to what it was before, I'm on board 100%. It's important to me, we want to make sure we make it accessible for fishing and eventually open it up for safe swimming," Councilor Ramos explained.
Loon Pond has been closed off to swimming and fishing because of the amount of trash and unclean water, but with a few extra hands to pick things up Councilman Marcus Williams said because of this project this pond may be opening back up very soon.
"I will be scheduling a meeting this month to invite the public to talk about that as well as having DPW President and Parks and Rec. President to review those water samples to determine what the next step of action is and get this pond re-opened," Councilman Williams said.
Volunteers had all various kinds of motivation to contribute cleaning up. One local volunteer said it's personal.
"My kids because we like to fish, we like to be outdoors. This has got to be there for them and generations beyond so if we don't do it, it's not going to be there for them," Springfield resident said.
And keeping the goal in mind of re-opening Loon Pond, resident Bryan Houle said another goal has been reached along the way.
"It just really shows that we're touching people, we're influencing them you know? They could be hanging out, partying like everyone else. But instead, they're out here cleaning up a pond that they don't even live around...it's impressive, I can't even believe it," Houle noted.
