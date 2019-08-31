SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The threat of EEE is rising across the state, but that isn't stopping people from enjoying Labor Day weekend.
Many people said as they were heading out for their cookouts today, but the threat of EEE made them stop and think twice.
For Marilyn Lopez, Labor Day weekend centers around food, family, and fun.
She told Western Mass News this year, they are taking a few extra precautions since the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
"Scary! You don't want to catch anything with the mosquitoes. I brought the spray today!" Lopez explained.
A product that employee, Justin Branco from Rockey's Ace Hardware said has been in high demand.
"We have a bunch of sales going for bug replants because of how fast they are flying off the shelves. It's that everyone is scared right now and everyone needs to be aware of what's going on around them," Branco said.
Currently, the threat across the Bay State ranges from moderate to critical, with four human cases confirmed.
And after 25 years in the medical field, Lopez said you really can't be too safe.
"It's always important to carry extra precaution. Like I said I brought the bug spray because I know its a big issue!" Lopez explained.
She even made sure her pup was protected.
"For my dog today to have her protected she has a UV protector and a bug protecting collar," Lopez said.
She is also taking the state's advice and heading home early to avoid the time of day when mosquitoes are most active.
"We are trying to go home before the sun fully sets!" Lopez noted.
The advice she suggests you follow too.
"I always say never say it's not going to be you! Always carry protection. When you least expect it, it can happen," Lopez said.
And if you have to be outdoors in the morning or at night this weekend, make sure you are covering up by wearing pants and long sleeves, in addition to the bug spray.
